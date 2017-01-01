Slack notifications Get realtime updates from your project in a desired Slack channel. You can also send updates to HipChat with hubot.

Gyazo direct display Scrapbox works perfectly with Gyazo. Paste any Gyazo URL in brackets and the image will be shown. You can paste links to Youtube, Vimeo, and more in the same way.

Code Highlight Any code such as Javascript, Ruby, CSS, Shell can be color highlighted in the editor. You can even write code while it’s highlighted.

Central search Find exactly what you want with a simple text search from the home page.

XTag You can use tags for any type of information and easily find it later with a search or by browsing related pages.